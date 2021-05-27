‘Breaking the News’: Marlow Reveals How the Biden Administration Seemingly Rewarded Big Tech After the Election

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow’s new book, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption reveals the deep connections between Big Tech and the Democrat party establishment.

Joe Biden, who benefited from Silicon Valley election meddling during the 2020 election, wasted no time in appointing members of Silicon Valley’s elite class to influential positions in his transition team.

Marlow writes:

Jeff Zients, a former Facebook board member, is Biden’s COVID czar. Erskine Bowles, a former Facebook board member, advised the transition. Jessica Hertz, formerly a government affairs executive at Facebook, served as the Biden transition team’s general counsel.

The book goes on to explain how executives from other companies, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft were placed in the “revolving door” between Big Tech and Big Government.

Breaking the News also reveals the emerging trend of collusion between Big Tech, with its vast surveillance apparatus, and the U.S. national security deep state. Marlow explains:

After Biden’s election win, the convergence of the national security establishment and the Masters of the Universe began to reveal itself. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines both worked for the consulting firm WestExec, which Blinken cofounded with Michèle Flournoy, a former undersecretary of defense under President Obama. Google hired WestExec to help them land valuable Department of Defense contracts. From a Reuters report from December 2020: “Google’s former Chief Executive Eric Schmidt, a billionaire who is a Silicon Valley titan, has been making personnel recommendations for appointments to the Department of Defense—as the company tries to pursue military contracts and defense work, according to three sources.” When Biden was sworn in, Schmidt was appointed to lead a government panel on artificial intelligence.

Marlow contacted Schmidt’s team in an effort to confirm the Reuters report — but they refused to comment.

Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption delves deeper into Google’s massive election interference machine.