Portland Teacher Says NEA Is Working to Purge Teachers Who Aren’t ‘Antiracist’

A Portland-area teacher likened her colleagues who don’t want to teach “anti-racism” to pedophiles, adding that anyone who doesn’t “evolve” with critical race theory will be fired for doing “racist things” and “abusing” the children.

“If you’re not evolving into an anti-racist educator, you’re making yourself obsolete in this field of profession,” warned Cedar Park Middle School teacher Katherine Watkins during a Zoom conference that was later posted to social media.

“Our district is only getting browner and browner with our children, and so — obviously, you can’t change your melanin, alright? But you can change your mind so that you can actually function in a district that is full of BIPOC children,” Watkins continued.

“So, if you’re being resistant, I understand that, but you’re going to have to eventually come to the light, because if you’re going to keep with those old views of colonialism, it’s going to lead to being fired, because you’re going to be doing damage to our children — trauma,” the teacher insisted.

Watkins went on to liken colleagues who are against critical race theory to pedophiles, claiming they will be fired for the same reasons a pedophile would be fired from a school.

“And so, as we fire the teachers who sexually abuse our children, we will be firing the teachers who do racist things to our children and traumatize them,” Watkins said.

“And while our district might not be completely on there, OEA is working on it, alright? NEA is working on it. And so, it’s just a matter of time — so it’s, like, you either evolve or dissolve,” the teacher insisted.

Critical race theory is an academic movement transpiring at schools across the country teaching children the U.S. is fundamentally racist, and that they must view every social interaction and person in terms of race or color in order to be “antiracist.”

The teacher’s comments were brought to the light after the group Parents Defending Freedom posted a clip of the conference on YouTube.

Oregon is not the only place where educators are pushing a so-called “anti-racist” agenda that encourages students to think in terms of race and skin color.

In Virginia, parents are fighting back against the Loudoun County School Board for seeking to implement “racist” critical race theory in schools.

