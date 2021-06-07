Big Media, Big Tech Barons, and Nikki Haley to Gather in Sun Valley

The heads of Big Media, Big Tech, and Big Entertainment companies will gather in Sun Valley, Idaho, next month for Allen & Co.’s annual media conference, an event that is beginning to rival the annual World Economic Forum in Davos in its sheer concentration of wealth and power.

This year’s lineup, obtained by Variety, includes tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, media moguls like Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Hass… and Nikki Haley.

Via Variety:

The guest list for Sun Valley is once again overflowing with bold faced names with the cash and egos to spur a fresh wave of M&A. There’s Apple’s Tim Cook, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Reid Hastings, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and Comcast’s Brian Roberts. They’re joined in the dealmakers club by Liberty Global Chairman John Malone and top lieutenants Mike Fries and Greg Maffei, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, CAA’s Bryan Lourd, ICM’s Chris Silbermann, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, ViacomCBS’s Shari Redstone and Viking Global Investors’ Andreas Halvorsen. Also making the cut is Jason Kilar, the WarnerMedia CEO who is widely expected to be odd man out and lose his job when the company’s spinoff with Discovery is finalized. AT&T chief John Stankey, who negotiated the pact with Zaslav, was invited, but will not attend. Sun Valley has often played host to presidential aspirants such as Chris Christie and Cory Booker, neither of whom are on this year’s guest list. This edition will see Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the UN and a potential 2024 candidate, hit Idaho in the hopes of cultivating some donors. She has said she won’t run if Donald Trump makes another bid. Other pols and Beltway insiders include Council of Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker, and William McRaven, the former Commander of the United States Special Forces.

Variety speculates that the Sun Valley confab, which has previously hosted corporate mega-mergers such as Comcast’s purchase of NBC/Universal, may once again hatch big media mergers, as the conference takes place “at a time when most insiders believe that Hollywood and Silicon Valley are in the midst of an unprecedented period of consolidation.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.