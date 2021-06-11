Facebook to Expand Remote Work to All Employees – But May Reduce Pay

Social media giant Facebook recently stated that it will let all employees work remotely even after the pandemic if their job can be performed out of the office. The company will consider reducing pay for employees that move to areas with lower cost of living than Silicon Valley.

Bloomberg reports that tech giant Facebook Inc. recently stated that it will let all employees work remotely even after the pandemic if their job can be done away from the office, but it will reduce their pay if they move to an area with a lower cost of living.

From June 15, any Facebook employee will be able to request to work from home, Facebook said in a statement. If those employees choose to move to a lower-cost region, their salaries will be adjusted accordingly and they will be encouraged to return to the office at times for team-building purposes.

Facebook stated that it will be more flexible for employees expected to return to the office. “Guidance is to be in the office at least half the time,” the company said. Facebook also plans to open most of its U.S.-based offices to at least 50 percent capacity by early September and aims to fully reopen in October.

Until the end of 2021, Facebook will allow employees to work as many as 20 business days from another location away from their home area, the company stated. Facebook has more than 60,000 workers according to regulatory filings published in March. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year that he believes remote workers could make up as much as 50 percent of Facebook’s workforce in the next five to 10 years.

“As part of my commitment to remote and hybrid work, I plan to spend as much as half of the next year working remotely,” Zuckerberg told employees on Wednesday. “I’ve found that working remotely has given me more space for long-term thinking and helped me spend more time with my family, which has made me happier and more productive at work.

“I’ll be in the office a lot too, and I’m structuring my schedule to keep a good rhythm with our leadership team, as well as for planning and other key milestones,” Zuckerberg added. “I’m looking forward to getting to see a lot of you in our offices again soon.”

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com