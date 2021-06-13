BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Delivers UCLA Commencement Speech

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) chose Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder and “trained Marxist” Patrisse Cullors — who resigned from BLM amid controversy about her personal wealth — as the 2021 commencement speaker for the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

Cullors was the 2021 commencement speaker at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs’ virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, the school announced.

“Patrisse Cullors is at the heart — and the foundation — of a movement for human rights, social change and genuine equality under the law,” UCLA Luskin Dean Gary Segura said. “Her work and the work of those who follow is way past due.”

During a 2015 panel at Harvard Law School, Cullors called to abolish the state of Israel, according to a report by Jewish Journal.

“Palestine is our generation’s South Africa, and if we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel, we’re doomed,” the Black Lives Matter co-founder said at the event.

Cullors has also encouraged people to look into Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) — a movement that seeks to systematically destroy the world’s only Jewish state through financial means, by boycotting companies that do business with Israel.

Moreover, Cullors and her organization have also shown support for convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh, and convicted cop killer Assata Shakur.

“I would really push this audience — whether it’s the law school or students — to develop some sort of Rasmea Odeh solidarity team,” Cullors said at the 2015 panel at Harvard Law School. “I think we need to be diligent about uplifting her case.”

Cullors resigned from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) last month, following controversy about her personal wealth — when she was discovered to have bought four expensive homes over the past several years — as well as accusations from mothers that the BLM co-founder has profited off the death of their sons.

