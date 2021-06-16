Financial Blacklisting: Wells Fargo Shuts Down GOP Senate Candidate Lauren Witzke’s Bank Account

Wells Fargo, one of the largest retail banks in the United States, has shut down the bank account of Lauren Witzke, who ran as the Republican party candidate for U.S. Senate in the state of Delaware last year.

In a post on Telegram, Witzke reported that her bank account had been shut down, leaving her stranded in Florida.

“Wells Fargo has shut down my bank account, taking all of my money and leaving me with a zero balance,” wrote Witzke.

“When I called Wells Fargo told me that it was a ‘business decision’ and that they have the right to close my account at any time. Had I not been surrounded by friends in Florida, I would be completely stranded. Use this as a warning and get your money out of Wells Fargo if you are a conservative. This is so evil.”

Witzke has also been canceled by social media companies. She was blacklisted by Twitter in March for condemning the alleged sexualization of minors by Alok Vaid-Menon, a far-left “transfeminine” activist.

In a comment to Breitbart News, Wells Fargo did not deny shutting down the account, but insisted that it does not make such decisions for political reasons.

“Wells Fargo does not consider political views or affiliations in making account decisions,” said a Wells Fargo spokesman. “An account may be closed for a number of reasons based on individual facts and circumstances. While we cannot discuss customer accounts because they involve confidential customer information, we can report that we have reviewed this situation and it was handled appropriately. ”

Pete D’Abrosca, a conservative activist and contributor to American Greatness, reported that his Wells Fargo savings account had been shut down — on the same day as Witzke’s.

.@WellsFargo closed my account without notice, and can’t cut me a check for the balance because the check with the balance is in the mail. They didn’t even have the decency to overnight the check. https://t.co/9IF8bBk8wK — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) June 15, 2021

“Wells Fargo closed my account without notice, and can’t cut me a check for the balance because the check with the balance is in the mail. They didn’t even have the decency to overnight the check.”

D’Abrosca told the National File that he is in contact with his attorney, and plans to pursue any legal remedies available.

