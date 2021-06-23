Rep. Jim Jordan Drafting Bill to Tackle Big Tech Power

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who has taken a critical line against Democrat-led efforts to regulate Silicon Valley tech giants, notably the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, said he would draft his own bill aimed at curbing the excessive power of Big Tech.

In a post on Facebook, Jordan said his bill would encompass multiple elements, including the breakup of Big Tech companies, a private right of action that would allow American users to sue tech companies that censor them, and reform of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the law that gives tech companies wide-ranging liability protection against lawsuits related to the hosting or removal of content.

Here’s how you take on #BigTech:-Speed up the legal process to break them up. -Take away their liability protections… Posted by Jim Jordan on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

“Here’s how you take on #BigTech,” wrote Jordan on Facebook. “Speed up the legal process to break them up. Take away their liability protections by killing Section 230 as we know it. Create a private right of action to sue the companies when they censor you. We’re drafting a bill to do just that.”

The Ohio congressman and GOP ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee has been critical of some Big Tech regulations pushed by Democrats, including the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, a bill which would allow Big Media companies (which have relentlessly pushed tech companies to censor their competitors) the ability to form a powerful cartel to demand more special favors from Silicon Valley.

Speaking at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the bill in March, Jordan warned against hasty passage of the bill, saying it would give “consortium and cartel power.”

Jordan has also been critical of Democrat-led antitrust efforts, recently noting that Microsoft appears to have escaped congressional scrutiny on its aggressive acquisition strategy.

