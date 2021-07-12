YouTube Temporarily Blacklists CPAC Channel, Deletes Video of Trump

Google-owned YouTube took down a video featuring Donald Trump from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), locking the organization’s account for one week and preventing them from posting more videos from the conference.

The video featured coverage of Donald Trump’s class action lawsuit against Big Tech companies.

YouTube issued a strike against the organization behind CPAC, the American Conservative Union, on July 9 and banned the organization’s account from posting for one week.

As a result, YouTube has prevented ACU from sharing content from CPAC 2021 Part 2 in Dallas, Texas, including former President Donald Trump’s speech on Sunday, July 11.

“It is clear that YouTube censored CPAC because we stood with former President Donald Trump on his lawsuit against Big Tech,” said ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp. “This is yet another example of Big Tech censoring content with which they disagree in order to promote the political positions they favor.”

In a comment to Breitbart News, a YouTube spokeswoman said the video, which featured research from the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases & Urban Health and Saint Barnabas Medical Center, had been taken down for “medical misinformation.”

“At YouTube, we enforce our Community Guidelines equally for everyone, regardless of the speaker,” said the YouTube spokeswoman. “Based on guidance from the CDC, FDA and other local health authorities, our COVID-19 misinformation policy doesn’t currently allow content recommending Hydroxychloroquine (HQN) as an effective treatment or prevention method for the virus. In accordance with this policy, we removed several videos of the press conference that contained the claim that HQN is effective in combating COVID-19. Thousands of videos of this press conference that do not contain this claim—including those critical of YouTube—remain on our platform.”

