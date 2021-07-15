Countdown: 5 Days Until Jeff Bezos Heads to Space in Curiously Phallic Rocket

Blue Origin Phallic Rocket
Blue Origin
Lucas Nolan

Amazon and Blue Origin founder  Jeff Bezos will blast off to space in five days on his “New Shepard” rocket — but many on social media were quick to note the curiously phallic nature of the spacecraft.

In just five days, the world’s richest man and founder of space company Blue Origin Jeff Bezos will be blasting off to space aboard the company’s New Shepard rocket. Bezos will be joined by his brother Mark Bezos as well as the winner of an auction for a seat on the rocket launch.

 

In an Instagram post on Monday, Bezos stated: “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

The rocket will launch from Blue Origins launch facility in Texas, and after an initial boost the crew capsule will separate from New Shepard and continue on past the Karman Line, which is considered the edge of space at about 62 miles in altitude.

While the launch has been hyped by science fans across social media, others were quick to note that Bezos’ rocket looks particularly phallic in nature.

