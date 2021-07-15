Countdown: 5 Days Until Jeff Bezos Heads to Space in Curiously Phallic Rocket

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos will blast off to space in five days on his “New Shepard” rocket — but many on social media were quick to note the curiously phallic nature of the spacecraft.

In just five days, the world’s richest man and founder of space company Blue Origin Jeff Bezos will be blasting off to space aboard the company’s New Shepard rocket. Bezos will be joined by his brother Mark Bezos as well as the winner of an auction for a seat on the rocket launch.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Bezos stated: “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

The rocket will launch from Blue Origins launch facility in Texas, and after an initial boost the crew capsule will separate from New Shepard and continue on past the Karman Line, which is considered the edge of space at about 62 miles in altitude.

While the launch has been hyped by science fans across social media, others were quick to note that Bezos’ rocket looks particularly phallic in nature.

I mean I know the “billionaire space race” is a dick measuring contest .. but FFS … did Bezos’ rocket LITERALLY have to look like a penis?

I mean come on — Jim (@jimgito) July 14, 2021

its rly funny to me that jeff bezos's rocket looks more like a penis than most rockets do. — jenny tightpants (@j_tightpants) July 14, 2021

the rocket, much like Jeff Bezos himself, looks like a large penis. plz see above article for reference. — BDG Union Member (((Andrew Paul))) (@AnAndyPaul) July 14, 2021

Why does Jeff Bezos's rocket look like a weird penis??? That is some Freudian penile shenanigans. Personally, I prefer Branson's shiny space plane… 💅🍆🍆Ὠ✈️ pic.twitter.com/86siZLyqeo — The March Issue (@TheMarchIssue) July 14, 2021

My mother at 8am: "I bet Jeff Bezos made his rocket look like a penis on purpose. He's a tiny little man, he must be compensating…"

Me: Ὀ — Becky (@saltyotter6) July 14, 2021

Manifesting that bezos’ penis rocket explodes while in space and someone makes a meme of that footage where they superimpose the “NICE COCK” Wii bowling text — 🅱️laerynn 😍😍 (@plairberry) July 13, 2021

Bezos in his rocket is a penis within a penis. Penis Inception. — Elrond Hubbard (@jpglion) July 13, 2021

Can we all just accept that Jeff Bezos is a villain? He's bald and muscular, he's a billionaire, he has a penis rocket and he has an evil laugh. — joel (@joeldiona) July 13, 2021

Read more about the upcoming launch at CNET here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com