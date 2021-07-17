Report: Facebook Exec Claims Biden Administration Using Social Media as a ‘Scapegoat” for Vaccine Goal Failure

Executives at Facebook are claiming that the Biden administration is using the social media platform as a “scapegoat” for the administration’s failure to meet vaccine goals.

The New York Post reports that tensions between Facebook and the Biden administration are rising as the social media giant alleges that it has become a “scapegoat” for the Biden administration’s pandemic failures.

An anonymous Facebook executive told NBC News reporter Dylan Byers on Friday: “The White House is looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”

The comment from the executive came shortly after Biden accused Facebook of failing to censor anti-vaccine content across its platform. When asked his opinion on Facebook’s efforts, Biden told reporters on Friday: “They’re killing people. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.”

Biden’s claims were made shortly after White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that the Biden administration is “in regular touch” with Facebook and other social media sites in relation to efforts to promote its preferred “narratives” on coronavirus and vaccines.

Psaki expanded her explanation to note that the White House is “flagging problematic posts” for Facebook to censor. On Friday, Facebook issued an official statement on Biden’s comments saying that they are not “supported by the facts.”

But according to the anonymous Facebook executive, supporters of Biden at Facebook are angered by his response. “In private exchanges the Surgeon General has praised our work, including our efforts to inform people about COVID-19,” the unnamed insider told Byers. “They knew what they were doing.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com