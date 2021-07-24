Report: Websites Flooded with Porn After Dead Video Hosting Site Was Purchased by Pornographers

Hardcore pornography is appearing embedded in articles on major news sites like the Washington Post and New York Magazine after a porn company purchased a defunct video hosting website previously used by many publications, according to a report by Vice News.

Vice’s Motherboard reports that hardcore porn has been embedded across many regular websites including the Huffington Post, New York magazine, the Washington Post, and many others. This is happening as a porn site called 5 Star Porn HD purchased the domain for Vid.me, a YouTube competitor from 2014 that shut down in 2017.

Twitter hasn’t noticed but a now-defunct video hosting/advertising platform (VidMe) let their domain expire so it was purchased by a porn website, now there is NSFW porn all over the regular internet where their links were embedded lol For example: https://t.co/UdPRFnq4EP — DOXIE 🌻 (@dox_gay) July 22, 2021

It now appears that any vid.me embeds redirect to the 5 Star Porn HD homepage. The website vid.me also redirects there. At the Huffington Post, an article about Martin Shkreli being banned from Twitter now features multiple hardcore pornography clips.

This seems to be a widespread issue across many sites and may force multiple publications to work back through their articles and remove any vid.me links. For now, it would be wise to avoid visiting older articles on sites that utilized the vid.me service while in public or at work for fear of accidentally broadcasting hardcore porn to the world.

Read more at Motherboard here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com