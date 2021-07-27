Twitter Suspends Election Audit Accounts as Dems Begin January 6 Hearings

Twitter has suspended several accounts focused on ballot audits in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin on the same day that that Congress begins partisan Democrat-led select committee hearings on the events of January 6th.

The suspensions occurred on the same day, and affected the accounts of @ArizonaAudit, @Audit_PA, @AuditGeorgia, @AuditNevada, @AuditWisconsin, and @AuditWarRoom.

Twitter has yet to offer a public explanation for the suspension of the accounts, and has yet to respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

The suspensions came a day after the Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly’s election committee promised a “comprehensive, forensic examination” of ballots in the presidential election.

Via AP:

The Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee said Monday she will ensure there is a “comprehensive, forensic examination” of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election at the same time the state’s nonpartisan audit bureau conducts a review. The broadened investigation comes amid pressure from former President Donald Trump and other national Republicans to take a closer look in Wisconsin, a state President Joe Biden won by just over 20,000 votes.

It also came a day after Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Florida state representative and Republican candidate for Congress, called for an election audit in Florida’s five largest counties, citing an “all-time low” of voter confidence in the integrity of American elections.

Posting on Twitter, Arizona state senator Wendy Rogers warned that Twitter would target her next, and urged her followers to find her on alternative, free speech-friendly platforms like Gab and Telegram.

BREAKING: Twitter just suspended the Arizona Audit account as well as the Audit War Room account. Follow me on Telegram and Gab for when I am booted. I will be next.https://t.co/thUZA6fK63https://t.co/VWNmppA4nS pic.twitter.com/DA6IcyRONG — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 27, 2021

“Twitter just suspended the Arizona Audit account as well as the Audit War Room account,” said Rogers. “Follow me on Telegram and Gab for when I am booted. I will be next.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.