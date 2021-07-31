Facebook Recalls Oculus VR Headset Pads After Skin Rash Complaints

Facebook has reportedly issued a recall for the foam padding in its Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets, warning that the inserts can cause skin irritation.

BBC News reports that Facebook has issued a recall for the foam padding on its Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, warning that it can cause skin irritation. Facebook said only a “very small percentage” of users were experiencing the issue, but it is offering a free silicone cover to all Quest 2 owners.

Facebook also announced it was “pausing” Quest 2 sales, and from 24 August all Quest 2 headsets will come with the new silicone cover. The upgraded headset will also have twice the internal storage for the same price as the original headset — a bump from 64GB of internal memory to 128GB.

The problem with skin irritation from the headset foam was widely known among VR enthusiasts online, and Facebook had previously operated a replacement program for users affected by the issue. But the new “voluntary recall” following discussions with U.S. and Canadian safety regulators is global in scale, with Facebook emailing many of its Oculus customers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that it had received 5,716 reports of irritation including “rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives and bumps.” But only 45 incidents had needed medical attention, and those numbers were out of an estimated four million headsets sold in the United States.

Facebook’s VR and AR teams head Andrew Bosworth said, “While the rate of reports is small and the majority of reported cases are minor, we’re committed to ensuring our products are safe and comfortable for everyone who uses them.”

Users can order the replacement “facial interface” on the Oculus website.

Starting today, we’re introducing a new silicone cover for all Quest 2 customers globally. If you bought a Quest 2 or a Fit Pack previously, here’s how you can get your free cover: https://t.co/aDJPDRpK06 — Boz (@boztank) July 27, 2021

