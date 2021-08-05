Bill Gates Admits Meetings with Jeffrey Epstein Were ‘Huge Mistake’

Appearing Wednesday on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 program, billionaire Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said it was a “huge mistake” to meet with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

(Watch from 1:41)

Bill Gates explains his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, saying they shared “several dinners” in which he hoped to raise “billions of philanthropy.” “When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended… it was a huge mistake to spend time with him.” pic.twitter.com/ljBMYD94Ei — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 5, 2021

A transcript is as follows: