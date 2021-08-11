Elon Musk Delays Tesla Cybertruck to 2022

Tesla has reportedly delayed the release of its Cybertruck electric pickup until 2022. The odd-looking truck is just one of several Tesla models that have been delayed into next year.

Engadget reports that according to the configuration page for the Tesla Cybertruck pickup, the vehicle will be delayed until next year. The company informs potential customers that they will get to customize the truck when “production nears in 2022.”

While it was expected that single-motor Cybertruck’s would take longer to deliver, it appears that the delay applies to all models of the electric pickup including the dual and tri-motor versions.

Last month, Tesla announced that its semi-truck was also being delayed until 2022 due to supply constraints. Tesla has reportedly faced a tough time sourcing batteries and logistics overall have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It isn’t just Tesla’s larger vehicle being affected either, the company’s Roadster sports car has also reportedly been delayed until 2022.

Some of these delays aren’t particularly surprising, company CEO Elon Musk noted in January that he only expected there to be a “few delivers” of Cybertrucks in 2021 and that mass production was always planned for 2022. In its July quarterly report, it appeared that Tesla still planned to stick to that timeline despite only recently finishing the engineering design for the Cybertruck.

Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy confirmed on the quarterly earnings calls that the Cybertruck was “at a stage where we finished basic engineering of the architecture of the vehicle,” adding that it was “moving into the beta phases of Cybertruck later this year.” This implied to many listening that the likelihood of the Cybertruck shipping in 2021 was falling fast, now the delay appears to have been confirmed.

The Cybertruck was introduced in 2019, when Musk infamously broke the truck’s “unbreakable” window by throwing an object at it. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

Tesla shares sank more than 6 percent Friday after Musk’s employee attempted to demonstrate the futuristic pickup truck’s invincibility by throwing a metallic ball into one of the vehicle’s glass windows. But the window ended up shattering and video of the event quickly went viral in a major embarrassment for the electtric vehicle company. In the video, Musk can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my fucking God.” Another ball cracked a second window on the vehicle.

