Facebook Delays Return to Office Until January 2022

The social media giant Facebook has delayed the return of its U.S. employees to company offices until January 2022.

NBC News reports that Facebook recently announced that it is delaying the return of employees to company offices until January 2022 as concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus continue to rise. In a statement, Facebook said:

Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office. Given the recent health data showing rising Covid cases based on the delta variant, our teams in the U.S. will not be required to go back to the office until January 2022. We expect this to be the case for some countries outside of the US, as well. We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s safety.

Previously, Facebook planned for employees to return to its offices in October provided they had proof of vaccination and were willing to wear a mask. Facebook’s Vice President of Human Resources and Recruiting, Lori Goler, stated last week: “As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our US campuses to be vaccinated. How we implement this policy will depend on local conditions and regulations. We will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves. We continue to work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s health and safety.”

Facebook isn’t the first company to delay its office re-opening. Breitbart News recently reported that the e-commerce and tech giant Amazon has informed employees that it plans to delay the return to regular office work until January 3, 2022 amidst fears of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Amazon had previously told employees to expect to return to the office regularly starting September 7, 2021. Unlike Facebook, Amazon does not currently plan to mandate vaccines for its staff.

