YouTube Censors Michelle Malkin over Mask Mandates Clip

Conservative author and journalist Michelle Malkin has been censored on YouTube over a video highlighting opposition to mask mandates, in what the Google-owned platform said was a violation of its “medical misinformation” policy.

Malkin, who has been targeted by YouTube’s censors before, under the same pretext, told Breitbart News that the people suppressing debate and dissent were the true threats to public health.

“I warned in 2019 that a federally-funded campaign to combat the vaccine debate online was on the horizon,” said Makin.

“That’s exactly what has happened as Silicon Valley, Big Pharma, and globalist institutions squelch dissent under the guise of eradicating ‘disinformation.’ Watch and download all my YouTube interviews on vaccines, masks, and COVID tyranny now (all backed up on BitChute) before they all get memory-holed.”

“We need MORE free speech, not less. Those who seek to suppress debate & discussion in the name of the ‘public good’ are the true health threats,” Malkin concluded.

Malkin’s BitChute channel can be found here.

The video that was removed from YouTube, “The Revolt Against Mask Mandates,” can be watched here.

An email to Malkin from YouTube seen by Breitbart News informs the conservative author that she is not allowed to “contradict local health authorities” or the WHO.

“Our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our medical misinformation policy,” YouTube informed Malkin.

“YouTube does not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization (WHO) medical information about COVID-19.”

Malkin’s channel now has one strike, meaning she cannot upload, post, or livestream for one week. Two strikes leads to a two-week suspension, and three strikes in 90 days results in a permanent ban from the platform.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.