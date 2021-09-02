An abortion whistleblower site in Texas may be getting carpet-bombed with legions of false tips thanks to the efforts of one TikToker, Sean Black.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court decided 5-4 not to block the Lone Star State’s new law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy while allowing citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone who aids in abortion for up to $10,000 in damage. Aiding in the effort is Texas Right to Life, which recently launched a “whistleblower” site that collects tips on people who break the law. In a video posted on Thursday, TikToker Sean Black announced he created a “script” that pro-abortion advocates can use to flood the site with fake tips. The Wrap reported:

In his first video, Black says the script sends one request to the Texas website around every 10 to 15 seconds. In the second, Black adds that the script sent around 300 requests in all at the time of upload before the site blocked his IP address. To circumvent that issue, Black created an iOS shortcut so anyone with an iPhone can easily replicate what he did with the script. The shortcut picks a random Texas city, county, and ZIP code and other required information, and then inputs that data into the reporting form.

Black told Motherboard he got the idea for the “script” from fellow TikToker Victoria Hammett. He claims that over 4,170 people clicked the code and 4,870 people clicked on the shortcut.

“To me, the McCarthyism era tactics of turning neighbors against each other over a bill I feel is a violation of Roe V Wade is unacceptable. There are people on TikTok using their platform to educate and do their part. I believe this is me doing mine,” he told Motherboard.

Signed in May by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Senate Bill 8 effectively bans abortions in the Lone Star State the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected, which often occurs after six weeks of pregnancy. Since women do not often detect pregnancy prior to the sixth week, the law effectively bans abortions in the state. Multiple states have tried to implement similar measures only to be blocked by the courts.