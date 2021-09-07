Twitter Suspends J.D. Vance Campaign Account

Twitter has suspended the official press account of J.D. Vance, a contender in the Republican primary for Ohio’s Senate race in the midterm elections.

Vance’s primary Twitter account is still active, and he took to the platform earlier today to demand answers from the company and condemn its behavior. “No warning. No explanation of what rules I allegedly broke,” wrote Vance. “But this is what happens when we allow five companies to control what we’re allowed to say.”

No warning. No explanation of what rules I allegedly broke. But this is what happens when we allow five companies to control what we’re allowed to say. https://t.co/XFfMcPpSwx — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 7, 2021

It is currently unclear why Twitter suspended the account. Breitbart News has reached out to the Silicon Valley company for comment.

In a comment to Breitbart News, the Ohio candidate accused Twitter of election interference.

”I’m a senate candidate in Ohio, and this was my campaign account,” said Vance. “To me this is election interference—a multinational corporation making it harder for me to communicate with the people of Ohio.”

Vance’s chief opponent in the senate primary, frontrunner Josh Mandel, also commented on the suspension. Mandel’s campaign states that “It’s up to Ohioans to choose Josh Mandel as their next Senator over Never-Trumper JD Vance — not tech oligarchs who think we are puppets they control. Vance’s account must be restored and Twitter held accountable.”

Statement from Mandel spokesman Jillian Anderson @Jillie_Alexis: It's up to Ohioans to choose Josh Mandel as their next Senator over Never-Trumper JD Vance — not tech oligarchs who think we are puppets they control. Vance’s account must be restored and Twitter held accountable. https://t.co/eobAOj32Yk — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) September 7, 2021

A recent entrant to electoral politics, Vance, the author of the bestselling book Hillbilly Elegy, has quickly made a mark, winning the support of Peter Thiel and other high profile conservatives.

Vance has been a vocal critic of Big Tech’s well-documented bias against conservatives throughout his campaign. He has accused the tech giant Google of “actively conspiring” with the ruling Communist Party of China and praised former President Trump’s lawsuit against the Big Tech companies.

The author is also a prominent critic of racist progressive identity politics that dominates Silicon Valley and other elements of the America elite.

“There is a narrative in our country, right now, that if you’re white, you’re privileged,” said Vance in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News earlier this year.

“The idea that there is a family that is white, that is working class, that is struggling in ways that are identifiable to a lot of non-white Americans — and a lot of white Americans, too — is just not something the current cultural zeitgeist is comfortable with.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.