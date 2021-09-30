Elon Musk Targets Joe Biden: Biased Against Tesla, ‘Controlled by Unions’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took aim at President Joe Biden, stating that Biden is biased against Musk’s electric car maker Tesla and that the administration is “controlled by unions.” Musk added that the Biden administration is “not the friendliest.”

The New York Post reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has lashed out at President Joe Biden again this month, claiming that the President is biased against Tesla and that the current administration is “controlled by unions.”

Breitbart News reported earlier this month that one of Musk’s Twitter followers asked him: “The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude. What’s your theory on why that is?”

Musk responded “He’s still sleeping,” which appeared to be reminiscent of former President Donald Trump’s nickname for Biden, “Sleepy Joe.”

While speaking at the Code Conference in California on Tuesday, Musk was asked about the tweet from earlier this month in which he criticized President Biden. Musk responded that Biden is “not the friendliest, pointing specifically to an electric vehicle event that the White House hosted last month — one which Tesla was not invited to.

“Biden held this EV summit — didn’t invite Tesla. Invited GM, Ford, Chrysler, and UAW [United Auto Workers Union]. An EV summit at the White House. Didn’t mention Tesla once, and praised GM and Ford for leading the EV revolution,” Musk said.

He added that the Biden administration is a “little biased or something … just not the friendliest administration… Seems to be controlled by unions.”

Following the EV Summit last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked if Tesla was not invited to the event as its employees are not unionized. “These are the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers, so I’ll let you draw your own conclusion.” Psaki responded.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com