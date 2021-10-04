Facebook’s entire network is down as well as social media applications owned by the company including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Ironically, Facebook had to resort to Twitter in order to notify users of issues with their products. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook tweeted. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Instagram’s communications account also notified users that the company was having issues via Twitter. “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them.” Instagram Comms tweeted. “Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown.” The message was retweeted from Instagram’s primary account.

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment,” WhatsApp tweeted. “We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!”

The far-reaching Facebook failure comes on the heels of the Wall Street Journal’s public identification of a Facebook whistleblower who played a critical role in the Journal’s “Facebook Files” series.

The Journal identified the whistleblower as Frances Haugen, a project manager for the company who was hired to help combat election interference. Haugen provided the Journal with internal documents from Facebook that were essential to the outlet’s series.

Breitbart News will continue to report on this developing story.