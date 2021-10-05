Far Left Whistleblower Quit Facebook Because It Wound Down Election Interference Unit

Far-left Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says she left the company because it chose to wind down its “civic integrity unit,” which had been accused by Trump supporters of interfering in the 2020 Presidential election.

Haugen was a member of the civic integrity unit, which would likely have been involved in the decision to suppress the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story ahead of the election, as well as other acts of censorship against Trump supporters.

Facebook wound down the unit shortly following the election, which Haugen described as a “betrayal” in her comments before the Senate Commerce Committee today — even though she admitted that Facebook “integrated” the unit in other parts of the company.

“I think the moment when I realized we needed to get help from the outside, that the only way these problems would be solved is by solving them together, not by solving them alone, was when [the] civic integrity [unit] was dissolved following the 2020 election,” said Haugen.

“It really felt like a betrayal of the promises that Facebook had made to people who had sacrificed a great deal to keep the election safe, by basically dissolving our community and integrating it in other parts of the company.”

Haugen’s testimony fits in with what Facebook sources have previously told this reporter, which is that Facebook’s efforts against “disinformation” and “fake news” were run by the most anti-Trump employees at the company.

Via Breitbart News:

“Immediately after the election, GSM [Global Sales and Marketing] folks, folks in other areas of Facebook, and even executives were very outspoken about their feelings,” said the Facebook source in the book, which contains a number of interviews with insiders at Google, Facebook and other tech giants. “It was easy to notice that the most outspoken Trump antagonists were soon working in, and leading, the efforts to combat fake news, misinformation, and polarization.” “These efforts were never presented as a referee system (which would have dissuaded those antagonists from joining), but instead as a way to invoke positive social change. The well was poisoned from the start.”

If the purpose of these election interference efforts was to stop Trump, it follows that they would be wound down after the election. It appears Haugen had other ideas.

