Frances Haugen Part of Facebook Team that Censored Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Far-left Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen, who has advised lawmakers to pass legislation that would empower the establishment media at the expense of independent creators, worked for a unit at Facebook tasked with preventing “misinformation” around the 2020 election — the same group that would have been involved in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.

It was called the “Civic Integrity Unit,” and as Haugen herself revealed, it was established just in time for the 2020 election, and wound down as soon as Biden won.

This unit, which was tasked with combating “disinformation” around the election, would almost certainly have been involved in the decision to suppress the New York Post’s story.

What’s more, Haugen told the Wall Street Journal that she only joined Facebook in the first place because she wanted to fight “misinformation.”

Via the New York Post:

In late 2018, a Facebook recruiter contacted Haugen about a potential job, according to the Journal. She told the company about her experience losing a friend to conspiracy theories and said she wanted to work stopping the spread of misinformation. Haugen joined Facebook in June 2019, where she reportedly worked on the company’s 200-person “civic integrity” division, according to the Journal. She and four other new hires were tasked with building a system to track misinformation targeted at specific groups of people in just three months.

In addition to working for Facebook’s election interference team, Haugen is a Democrat party activist. She donated to Democrat politicians more than 30 times since 2016, including to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Her most recent donation was to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) — the organization that works to elect the very people who invited her to testify.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.