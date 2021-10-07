White House Endorses Regulating Tech Platforms for ‘Harms that They Cause’

The White House on Wednesday endorsed further regulations on social media tech platforms, in response to testimony from far-left Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen on Capitol Hill.

“The President has long said, as you referenced, that tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms that they cause,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily press briefing in response to a question about the hearings on Capitol Hill.

Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen warned Congress of the platform’s effects on mental health and political division.

“Facebook consistently resolved those conflicts in favor of its own profits. The result has been more division, more harm, more lies, more threats, and more combat,” Haugen warned during her testimony.

Psaki noted that Biden was a “strong supporter” of reforming tech platforms, and would put Section 230 reforms, privacy reforms, transparency, and antitrust laws “on the table” for action.

“Yes, more needs to be done, reform should happen,” she said.

Democrats are using Haugen’s warnings to demand more restrictions and censorship of Facebook as the right historically out-matches the left on the platform in terms of content popularity.

Haugen testified to Congress as a strong advocate of censorious regulation. As Breitbart News senior tech reporter Allum Bokhari explained:

Establishment media-backed Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the Senate Commerce Committee today, telling lawmakers that they should set up a new regulatory agency to protect against the “harms” of Big Tech (including so-called disinformation and hate speech), and that people like her should get to run it. According to Haugen, the only possible way to fix the evils of social media (at one point in the hearing, she appeared to blame Facebook for causing the events of January 6th), is to put people like her in charge of regulating it. “Right now, the only people in the world who are trained to analyze these experiments, to understand what is happening inside of Facebook, are people who ‘grew up’ inside of Facebook, or Pinterest, or another social media company,” said Haugen.

Breitbart News will continue to report on the possible regulation of social media.