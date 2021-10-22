Facebook ‘Whistleblower’ Frances Haugen Backed by Leftist Billionaire Pierre Omidyar

Frances Haugen, the leftist Facebook “whistleblower” who worked for the team that censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, and who told a Senate committee that the platform needs more censorship, not less, is backed by leftist billionaire Pierre Omidyar.

Numerous whistleblowers have come forward from Facebook in recent years, including content moderators who blew the whistle on anti-conservative censorship, but because their revelations did not align with the media’s agenda, they were ignored.

Haugen, who unlike the other whistleblowers, has called for more censorship of social media platforms, was turned into a media celebrity over the course of a week and given a hearing before the Senate.

Haugen’s links to the left are already well-known. She is represented by Whistleblower Aid, the same law firm that represented the Ukraine whistleblower who sparked the bogus second impeachment of President Trump. Her PR representative is Bill Burton, a former spokesman for Barack Obama.

Now it has emerged that she is being backed by Pierre Omidyar, a tech billionaire known for ploughing huge amounts of money into leftist causes.

Via Politico:

Omidyar’s financial support, which was previously unreported, offers one of the most striking examples yet of how Frances Haugen’s disclosures have generated enthusiasm among critics of U.S. tech giants — offering a potentially crucial boost as she takes on one of the world’s most powerful companies. This gives her an edge that many corporate whistleblowers lack as she warns lawmakers, regulators and media organizations on both sides of the Atlantic that Facebook is endangering society by putting “profits before people.” It also shows once again that big money exists on all sides of the tech debate in Washington — a fight in which former Silicon Valley insiders have become some of the industry’s most devoted foes. Omidyar’s global philanthropic organization Luminate is handling Haugen’s press and government relations in Europe, and his foundation last year gave $150,000 to Whistleblower Aid, the nonprofit organization that is providing Haugen’s legal representation and advice.

Omidyar’s philanthropic networks have often been compared to George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. Through the network, the billionaire eBay founder has spent millions generating support for the Green New Deal, a dark money group supporting Democrat political candidates, and “racial justice” organizations.

Earlier this year, a source close to Omidyar said he now views tech platforms as a “threat to democracy.” Lina Khan, the current Biden-appointed chairwoman of the FTC, emerged from an Omidyar-backed organization, the Open Markets Institute.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.