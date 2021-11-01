Jeff Bezos Takes Private Jet to COP26 for Climate Change Chat with Prince Charles

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrived at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on a $65 million private jet recently where he met with Britain’s Prince Charles to discuss the issue of climate change.

The Daily Mail reports that billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez arrived in Glasgow, Scotland, this week for the COP26 climate summit where they met with Britain’s Prince Charles to discuss climate change. The meeting followed Bezos’ attendance at Bill Gates’s 66th birthday in Turkey where the two billionaires spent time relaxing on their superyachts.

Bezos arrived in Scotland last Sunday at Prestwick Airport in a $65 million Gulfstream private jet, taking a break from launching carbon-spewing rockets into outer space to attenda summit that specifically discussed the reduction of carbon emissions. Bezos was not the only guest to arrive at the summit aboard a private jet, Breitbart News recently reported that approximately 400 jets are due to land near Glasgow as a result of the summit.

Breitbart News reporter Simon Kent writes:

Joe Biden’s Air Force One, a heavily modified Boeing 747-200, is expected to touch down in Scotland later today after the short hop from Rome – one of two identical aircraft the U.S. president’s entourage uses to travel around the world. It is not known yet if Biden will again use an approximately 85-vehicle motorcade to carry him around Glasgow for meetings as he did in Rome, as Breitbart News reported. It will be far from alone on the tarmac. The French Cotam 001, Canadian Air Force VIP, German Konrad Adenauer, Japanese Air Force One, Air India One, Australia’s Shark One, and Israeli Wing of Zion are among others scheduled to arrive for the meeting.

Photos of Bezos, Sanchez, and Prince Charles were shared on Bezos’ social media pages; the three were seen enjoying tea at Dumfries House, a Scottish country mansion approximately 40 minutes outside of Glasgow.

The Prince of Wales has been involved in fighting climate change and protecting our beautiful world far longer than most. We had a chance to discuss these important issues on the eve of #COP26 — looking for solutions to heal our world, and how the @BezosEarthFund can help. pic.twitter.com/7zBNnfCav7 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 31, 2021

Bezos discussed the meeting on Twitter and Instagram, writing: “The Prince of Wales has been involved in fighting climate change and protecting our beautiful world for five decades — far longer than most. We had a chance to discuss these important issues on the eve of #COP26 — looking for solutions to heal our world, and how the @BezosEarthFund can help.” Prince Charles delivered a speech in Rome for the G20 summit earlier the same day.

Breitbart News reporter James Delingpole discussed Prince Charles’ history of climate change activism, writing:

Like the Boy Who Cried Wolf, Prince Charles has bleated so often about the imminent threat of ‘climate change’ that hardly anyone takes his burblings seriously any more. Also, as a regular at Klaus ‘Anal’ Schwab’s World Economic Forum, he has proved such a slavish advocate of the Build Back Better globalist agenda that it is not at all obvious that he even speaks for his future ‘subjects’ any more.

