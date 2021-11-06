‘I’m a Caucasian Woman:’ Microsoft Event Highlights the Future of Woke Capitalism

Microsoft’s recent Ignite conference provided insight into the future of woke capitalism as presenters apologized for working in an office that is built on land previously controlled by Native Americans and introduced themselves by describing not only their pronouns, but their race and physical appearance.

“Hello, and welcome to Microsoft Ignite! We’ve got a big day ahead and lots in store for you,” said the host of Microsoft’s recent Ignite event in which the company showcased its various new products and features. The host then continued: “First, we want to acknowledge that the land where the Microsoft office is situated was traditionally occupied by the Sammamish, the Duwamish, the Snoqualmie, the Suquamish, the Muckleshoot, the Snohomish, the Tulalip, and other coast Salish people’s since time immemorial.”

In another clip, the presentation hosts begin by introducing themselves not only by their pronouns, but physically describing their race and how they look. “I’m a caucasian woman with long blonde hair, and I go by she/her. I’m a product marketing lead here at Microsoft and co-host of the podcast Security Unlocked, with this guy ” says one host gesturing to the man beside her. He responds, “I’m a caucasian man with glasses and a beard, I go by he/him and I’m a security evangelist here at Microsoft.”

The physical descriptions were reportedly an attempt to help visually impaired listeners:

With the flurry of comments I wanted to pause and say: Hosts and guests at Microsoft Ignite were provided the option to give a visual description. The intent was to provide those who are visually impaired or blind with a mental image for the event. This is similar to how one — Natalia Godyla (@NataliaGodyla) November 5, 2021

People across social media were quick to ridicule the event and troll Microsoft over the new woke protocol its employees must perform. Some began trolling Microsoft’s support chat, demanding that operators describe what they’re wearing, what their ethnicity is, and acknowledge the various native tribes that may have been displaced hundreds of years ago in the same area that Microsoft’s office is situated.

Many posts across social media ridiculed the conference:

Is it good to help the disabled? Of course! Just like it is good to help victims of trauma/assault, racial and sexual minorities. But common sense should come into play at some point! I shouldn't have to explain why a habit of declaring ones race and gender in a meeting is bad! — Sarah Haider 👾 (@SarahTheHaider) November 5, 2021

