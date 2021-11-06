Tech Company Already Named ‘Meta’ Lashes Out at Facebook, Ridicules Company

Tech giant Facebook is receiving backlash from yet another tech firm with the name Meta over attempts by Mark Zuckerberg’s company to take over the name with its recent Meta rebrand. A chicag0-based tech firm named Meta Company claims that the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe are “fixated on domination.”

It appears that multiple tech firms using the “Meta” brand name are taking aim at tech giant Facebook. Breitbart News recently reported that in August, the founders of the custom PC making firm Meta PC filed to trademark the word “Meta” in relation to all computers, tablets, software, laptops, and more items relating to technology. The founders of the company, Joe Darger and Zack Shutt, have been operating Meta PC for just over a year and recently filed the documents to formally trademark the brand.

Meta PC has yet to be officially approved in its quest to trademark the name Meta but they still have a significant lead on Facebook if they attempt to claim the name for its Facebook rebrand. Darker and Shutt have said if Facebook wants the name that badly, they’re willing to cancel their trademark request — for $20 million.

Now, SlashGear reports that yet another company with a Meta trademark has come forward. Meta Company, a Chicago-based tech firm, has accused Facebook of infringing on its trademark and domains. Meta Company founder Nate Skulic alleges in a letter that Facebook lawyers actually reached out in an attempt to buy the trademark from him but Skulic “refused their offer on multiple bases,” alleging that Facebook made a “low offer that wouldn’t cover” the name change costs.

Skulic states in his letter:

On October 20th, 2021, during a phone call with Facebook attorneys, we declined their low offer and maintained our requirements. At this point, we presumed it was Facebook and identified them on the call. The attorney representing Facebook declared they would respect our existing right and registration. On October 28th, 2021, Facebook decided to commit trademark infringement and call themselves “Meta”.

Skulic further lashed out at Facebook, stating that the firm is “a company that continually says one thing and does another,” also alleging that it is “fixated on domination.”

