CNN Poll: 3 Out of 4 People Believe Facebook Harms Society

CNN polled the public on their opinions about Facebook, coming up with results that paint an unwelcome picture for the social network, as the establishment media and political class continue its efforts to have the platform censor even more content. 76 percent of respondents say that Facebook makes society worse.

The key findings of the poll are:

76 percent say Facebook makes society worse, compared to 11 percent who say it makes society better, and 13 percent who say it has no effect either way.

38 percent say they don’t trust companies like Google, Facebook or Amazon at all to do what is best for their users.

71 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of Democrats say they have little or no trust in big technology companies to act in their users’ best interest.

Another key finding of the poll is that Democrats are considerably more likely to blame Facebook’s problems on its users rather than the company itself.

44 percent of Republicans compared to 27 percent of Democrats told CNN’s pollsters that Facebook is making American society worse and that Facebook itself is more at fault than its users.

Some of the poll questions address establishment concerns and media talking points used against Facebook and other tech companies to provoke more censorship from the platforms.

For example, the poll found that 49% of the public say they know someone who they think was persuaded to believe in a conspiracy theory because of Facebook. CNN makes no attempt to define “conspiracy theory.”

The establishment media, enraged by the success of its competitors (including Breitbart News) on the platform, continues to wage a relentless campaign against Facebook in an effort to push the company towards more draconian censorship policies.

Recent leaks have already proven that Facebook has suppressed conservative media, including an approximate 20 percent reduction in traffic to Breitbart News, yet far left anti-Facebook campaigners like Frances Haugen continue to demand more censorship from the tech giant.

