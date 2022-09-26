Green Inferno: Fire Breaks Out at Tesla Factory in Germany, Locals Call for Production Halt

A fire broke out at Elon Musk’s Tesla factory in Berlin, Germany, early Monday morning. The blaze was reportedly in the company’s recycling plant, leading to a local group isto call for a halt in production at the facility.

A report from Märkische Oderzeitung stated that a large pile of cardboard and wood caught fire at the recycling facility at the factory. Translated from German, the local paper stated:

A fire broke out on Monday night on the premises of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Grünheide. The fire brigades of the municipality of Grünheide were called at 3.33 a.m. by the Tesla plant fire brigade. A pile of cardboard is said to have burned on the site. According to information from the Oderland regional office, several fire brigades from the municipality of Grünheide and the turntable ladder from Erkner were used.

Eight hundred cubic meters of paper, cardboard, and wood reportedly caught fire at the factory. It reportedly took hours and 50 firefighters to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported because the fire and the flames did not reach other parts of the factory.

The Tesla factory has largely been supported by locals, but detractors of the project are now calling for a halt to production at the facility. Many protested the facility due to the impact on the local environment and the drinkable water supply. One group, the citizens’ initiative Grünheide (BI), released a statement calling for a production halt with representative Steffen Schorcht commenting:

Our worst fears have come true. We demand a production stop until the causes and circumstances have been clarified and all safety-related measures in the water protection area have been implemented.

