Special Counsel Jack Smith Demands X/Twitter Give Info on All Americans Who Interacted with Donald Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith, in a search warrant sent to X, formerly Twitter, requested a vast swathe of information about the account of former President Donald J. Trump, as well as information on the millions of accounts that interacted with it — even those that liked a tweet by Trump in the timeframe of October 2020 to January 2021.

The heavily redacted search warrant requests a list of all users who liked or retweeted posts from Trump between October 2020 and January 2021, including “all associated logs and metadata,” which could cover location data. This extraordinarily expansive request would result in data on millions of American users being turned over to the DOJ.

X/Twitter initially delayed complying with the request, per the New York Post, resulting in a $350,000 fine levied against the company.

The warrant also requests all IP addresses associated with Trump’s account, and a list of all devices used to log in to it. This means that any staffer or aide who logged into the account would have the information divulged to the special prosecutor.

All information on Trump’s “connect” and “notification” tabs was requested, as well as all search history, blocks, mutes, and even drafted tweets.

The warrant instructed X/Twitter not to notify Trump of the search order. The company attempted to overcome this in court, but failed.

In counter-arguments that overcame X/Twitter’s objection, Smith argued “there is reason to believe notification to the former president, a sophisticated actor with an expansive platform, would result in a statutorily cognizable harm.”

“The [Non Disclosure Order] was granted based on facts showing that notifying the former president would result in destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, or other serious jeopardy to an investigation or delaying of trial.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.