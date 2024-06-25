Dangerous Jackpot: Man Wins $3 Million at Singapore Casino, Immediately Suffers Heart Attack

A man reportedly suffered a heart attack after winning S$4 million ($2.95 million) at a casino in Singapore — but is expected to recover.

A video showing a man lying on the floor of the Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore was posted to social media where it went viral, according to a report by International Business Times.

The unidentified man, believed to have been overly excited over his $3 million win, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at the casino while staff and emergency responders attempted to revive him amid the screaming and shouting of other patrons.

While many on social media have claimed that the man died at the casino, the gambler was later taken to a hospital, where he “is recovering and is expected to enjoy his riches once back to full health,” according to a report by casino.org.

Others on social media asked if casinos are still obliged to pay out a jackpot if a gambler dies after winning but before collecting their cash prize.

“A casino game is a contract, and believe it or not, death does not change a contract,” according to one commenter, identified by casino.org as an attorney, explained in response to a 2019 Reddit post, adding that in the United States, the money would be paid to the deceased winner’s next of kin.

“You could die before the slot machine stops spinning, and you(r estate) are still owed the winnings,” the attorney said. “As with any other contract, the benefits of that contract go to the estate, and the estate will be distributed according to the will of the deceased.”

Notably, the Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore is owned and operated by Las Vegas Sands.

