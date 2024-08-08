Creepy Bill Gates Envisions a 3-Day Work Week Powered by AI

Creepy Bill Gates has taken a break from preying on female interns to discuss how AI could revolutionize the way we work and live. According to Gates, we are all in for a life of luxury where machines handle food production and we only work a few days a week.

Business Insider reports that in a recent episode of Trevor Noah’s What Now? podcast, billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared his insights on the potential impact of artificial intelligence on the future of work. Gates suggested that as AI technology progresses, it could pave the way for a society where people may only need to work three days a week to earn a living wage.

During the podcast, Noah inquired about the potential threat of AI to jobs, to which Gates responded by envisioning a future where machines could handle many tasks, such as food production and manufacturing, allowing humans to work less. “If you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week, that’s probably OK,” Gates remarked.

While Gates acknowledges the transformative power of AI, he has also been vocal about the risks associated with its misuse. In a comprehensive blog post published in July, he compared the impact of AI to that of the introduction of the personal computer. “Word processing applications didn’t do away with office work, but they changed it forever,” Gates wrote. “Employers and employees had to adapt, and they did.”

Gates is not alone in his prediction of a shorter work week. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also foresees a future where the next generation of workers may only need to work 3.5 days a week due to AI advancements. In an interview with Bloomberg in October, Dimon stated, “Your children will live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology and they’ll probably be working three and a half days a week.”

Breitbart News recently reported that a new book calls Gates a “kid in a candy store” in relation to being around young female interns at Microsoft and the Gates Foundation:

According to Das, Gates was known to flirt with women and pursue them, even making unwanted advances towards Microsoft employees. The book alleges that young interns at the Gates Foundation were put in uncomfortable positions when Gates hit on them, with one colleague even chastising a person for sending a 22-year-old intern to Gates’ office alone. Das writes that Gates’ approaches to women were “clumsy rather than predatory,” and while he did not “prey on” women or ask for sex in exchange for career advancement, he displayed a “certain naivete in his interactions with women, mistaking engaged conversation for mutual interest.” The book also reveals that Gates had a bizarre arrangement with his wife, allowing him to visit his ex-girlfriend, Ann Winblad, alone for one weekend a year at her cottage in North Carolina. This arrangement reportedly continued even after his marriage to Melinda. Das claims that before marrying Melinda, Gates had a chance to marry Winblad, but he bungled his chances by spending an entire weekend at her cottage reading a biography of Henry Ford, despite Winblad’s efforts to court him.

