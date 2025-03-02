Mark Zuckerberg Upstages His Wife at Her Birthday Party with Benson Boone Impersonation

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tore off his suit and revealed a sparkling blue jumpsuit during a performance he gave at his wife’s 40th birthday party on Friday.

Zuckerberg stole the show during Priscilla Chan’s birthday party as he surprised his wife with a Benson Boone-themed performance, during which the Facebook founder was clad in the singer’s sparkly-blue jumpsuit.

Watch Below:

“Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Friday Instagram post, sharing video footage of his performance at Chan’s birthday bash.

In video, the Meta CEO can be seen tearing off his suit, revealing the flashy blue attire Boone wore during his performance of “Beautiful Things” at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where the “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” singer also tore off his suit.

Watch Below:

Zuckerberg mimicked Boone’s Grammy performance on Friday, but decided to forgo the singer’s signature backflip off a piano, opting for jumping off the instrument instead.

Chan, meanwhile, could be seen laughing as she watched her husband put on the sudden passionate display.

“I can’t believe my eyes,” Boone wrote in the comment section of Zuckerberg’s Instagram post.

Social media users also reacted to the Facebook founder’s performance in the comment section of his post and on X, with one quipping, “I hope my midlife crisis is half as good as Zuck’s.”

“Zuck 2.0 hits different,” another declared.

“Zuck’s getting a lot more confident these days,” at third wrote.

Others remarked that Zuckerberg — who was previously oftentimes compared to a robot or an alien — finally became a “human.”

“It’s good to see the Zuck becoming human slowly,” one Instagram user reacted.

“Maybe he’s human after all,” another commented.

“Zuck’s transformation from robot to party animal is quite the character development arc,” another scribed, adding, “This guy really went from congressional hearings to dance floor hero. good for you, [Zuckerberg].”

Another X user remarked, “This is so awesome,” while another exclaimed, “Can’t believe this is real!”

“Say what you want about Zuck, but that takes guts,” another wrote. “Most people wouldn’t even attempt a speech at their spouse’s birthday, let alone rip off a suit and perform in a jumpsuit.”

“I love people who are willing to look a little ridiculous to make someone you love feel special,” the X user added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.