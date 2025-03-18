Trump: Rescued Astronauts Will Visit White House When They ‘Get Better’

President Trump said on Tuesday that the rescued astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, will visit the White House as soon as they “get better.”

Trump announced his White House invitation to the astronauts when speaking with Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham on Tuesday.

“Number one, they have to get better,” Trump said in the interview taped prior to the astronauts splashing down. “You know, when you’re up there and you have no pull in your muscle, you have no gravity, you can lift 1,000 pounds like this.”

““They have to get, they have to get better. It’s going to be a little bit tough for them. It’s not easy. They were up there a long time, and when they do, they’ll come to the Oval Office,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore splashed down to Earth on Tuesday in a SpaceX capsule after being stranded in space for nine months following what should have been an eight-day mission.

“Wilmore and Williams initially were launched into space on June 5, 2024, and scheduled to return to Earth just eight days later, but their damaged Boeing spacecraft was deemed unsafe to return in,” noted the report.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have said that the astronaut pair were left in space by Joe Biden for political reasons.

“They were left up there for political reasons, which is not good,” Musk said last month.

“He was going to leave them in space. I think he was going to leave them in space … He didn’t want the publicity,” Trump claimed.

