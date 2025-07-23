EV Inferno: Tesla Charging Unit Sparks Garage Fire, Extensively Damaging Texas Home

A Tesla charging unit sparked a two-alarm garage fire in Lewisville, Texas, on Monday, causing significant damage to the upper floors of the home and a second vehicle in the garage, according to fire officials.

FOX 4 News reports that on Monday, a Tesla charging unit ignited a massive garage fire in Lewisville, Texas, resulting in extensive damage to the home and a second vehicle parked inside the garage. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of electric vehicle charging equipment and prompted an investigation into the cause of the fire.

According to Matt Martucci, a spokesman for the city of Lewisville, the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. when the homeowner had just returned home and plugged in her Tesla. The charging unit suddenly caught fire, and the flames quickly spread to a nearby Lexus parked in the garage.

The homeowner acted swiftly, moving the Tesla out of the garage and parking it down the street, where it remained undamaged. However, the fire continued to grow rapidly, engulfing the Lexus and climbing upward into a game room located above the garage. The flames then extended into the attic and upper portions of the home, causing significant structural damage.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and worked diligently to bring the two-alarm fire under control by 1:15 p.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Footage from the scene reveals the extent of the damage, with the Lexus pulled out onto the driveway completely burned and visible holes in the roof of the charred home. The intense flames primarily affected the second vehicle and the upper floors of the residence.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the charging unit ignition. Tesla has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the incident.

