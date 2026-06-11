Wynton Hall: There Is No Finish Line in the AI Race with China

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, author of the instant bestseller, CODE RED, told A.J. Rice, the host of the Dangerous Laughter podcast, that the AI race with China is not going to end in the foreseeable future. Hall explained, “this is not like a regular race. We don’t we don’t get to cross a finish line. We’re going to be doing this in perpetuity.”

During a Tuesday appearance on the Dangerous Laughter podcast, host A.J. Rice asked “what do we win” if the U.S. wins the AI race against China, to which Hall replied, “When we call it a ‘race,’ that metaphor may be a little bit problematic because there’s an end to most races.”

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“There is not an end to this race,” the author of Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI continued. “What we know in the medium term of that race is that there are two main victories for the United States in this race with China.”

“First is economic, because we know that 40 percent — I want everybody to really think about this — 40 percent of the S&P 500 is constituted around the ‘MAG 7,’ the seven biggest tech firms which are all obviously deeply embedded and invested in AI,” Hall added.

The Breitbart News social media director went on to say that China knows this economic power , “and that’s why we saw the single largest one-day market cap wipeout in American history.”

“Really let that sink in,” he added. “When America’s Nvidia was rocked when DeepSeek, the R1 model from China was released — it cratered our markets, and it certainly created Nvidia in a $600 billion, almost two thirds of a trillion dollar one-day market cap loss.”

“So, we’ve got this tug-of-war in this race between us and China on the economics,” Hall continued. “We win economic prosperity in viability in that medium term.”

However, “the biggest” win the United States could have, Hall noted, “is the existential.”

“We’re all obviously very focused on the national security component,” Hall said. “The problem with the AI race as it relates to national security is whoever hits this theoretical component called RSI — recursive self-improvement — a code that can update and improve itself autonomously.”

“If and when that happens, you’re going to get on an exponential curve,” the author added. “Whoever gets there first is going to outpace and no one can catch up.”

Hall went on to say, “That means you’re talking about vulnerabilities of hacking our infrastructure, hacking missile systems, cyber security threats in banking, hospitals, all of it.”

“So, when you’re talking about what do you win, you win security in economics, as well as those security threat vectors we’re talking about,” he added. “This is not like a regular race. We don’t we don’t get to cross a finish line. We’re going to be doing this in perpetuity.”

Previously, Hall has asserted that the United States needs to “beat China without becoming China.”

“We’ve got to beat China without becoming China. None of us want to live in an AI surveillance state, and we’ve got to make sure we preserve those values,” Hall told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo in March.

“We do not want to live in a world built on Chinese AI rails — not economically, not militarily,” the author said at the time, explaining that one issue concerning most Americans is “the human capital in the military race with China.”

Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”