4,000 Current and Former Spacex Employees Become Millionaires After IPO Including Cafeteria Workers

4,000 current and former SpaceX employees are already mapping out plans to spend their anticipated wealth from the company’s expected initial public offering, with luxury real estate, high-end watches, and private jet travel topping their wish lists. Even the company’s cafeteria workers are expected to cash in on the rocket-based gravy train.

CNBC reports that the SpaceX IPO is expected to create thousands of new millionaires and several billionaires among the company’s workforce. Although employees will not be able to sell their shares immediately due to standard lockup periods, many are already planning how to allocate their newfound wealth. Industry experts predict this windfall could significantly impact luxury markets in areas surrounding SpaceX facilities and boost demand for premium goods and services.

The surge in SpaceX millionaires is not limited to executives and engineers. The company has traditionally offered employees stock options instead of high salaries, an offer that extended to skilled tradesmen like welders and even cafeteria workers.

Real estate professionals are already experiencing increased interest from SpaceX employees seeking high-end properties. Gerard Bisignano, a partner at Vista Sotheby’s, reports receiving recent inquiries from several longtime SpaceX employees, primarily in their mid-30s to early 40s, searching for homes in California’s South Bay area. The region includes affluent coastal communities such as Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Palos Verdes Estates, all within close proximity to SpaceX’s California headquarters.

“They seem to be in a state of disbelief themselves that they’re suddenly going to be able to, in some examples, buy a home for their parents. They’re going to have all this discretionary income that they can really do what they want,” Bisignano said.

Bisignano anticipates a buying surge similar to the one that followed Facebook’s 2012 initial public offering, when home values in neighborhoods near the company’s headquarters increased by 21 percent. He also expects strong interest in second homes in desirable California locations including Mammoth Lakes, Palm Springs, and Tahoe.

In Texas, real estate agent Gary Dolch reports comparable interest from SpaceX employees in the greater Austin area, where the company’s Bastrop campus sits approximately 30 miles from downtown Austin. Some prospective buyers plan to purchase properties shortly after the IPO using margin loans, while others intend to wait until the lockup period expires. Property preferences vary widely, ranging from luxury condominiums on Lake Austin or Lake Travis to expansive ranches covering 1,000 acres or more in outlying areas.

Dolch expressed optimism that the IPO would invigorate Austin’s luxury real estate market, which has experienced softening over the past three to four years. “It feels like we’re on the verge of the next wave in Austin’s expansion fueled by this tech run,” he said.

The luxury watch market also stands to benefit significantly from the SpaceX IPO. Paul Altieri, founder and CEO of Bob’s Watches, indicates that timepieces often represent the first luxury purchase following a major liquidity event. Rolex watches are particularly popular due to their instant recognition, with models like the Daytona, GMT-Master II, and Submariner among the most sought-after options.

“The watch becomes a reminder of that accomplishment every time they put it on,” Altieri said. “The stock certificate stays in a brokerage account. The watch goes on your wrist.”

Private aviation companies are also experiencing increased interest tied to the SpaceX IPO. D.J. Hanlon, executive vice president of sales at Flexjet, and Kolin Jones, founder and CEO of Amalfi Jets, both report receiving inquiries specifically related to the upcoming public offering. Jones indicates that some clients are already booking charter flights to celebrate the occasion.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.