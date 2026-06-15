AI startup Anthropic has deployed senior technical staff to the nation’s capital for emergency negotiations with Trump administration officials following export restrictions that forced the shutdown of its most advanced AI models.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Anthropic is engaged in intensive discussions with the Trump administration to resolve export controls imposed on its flagship AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. The company has sent top technical experts to Washington for weekend meetings aimed at reaching an agreement that would restore access to the powerful AI systems.

The Trump administration implemented a ban on Friday that prohibited foreign governments, companies, and individuals from accessing Anthropic’s Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models. In response to the restrictions, Anthropic shut down access to the models entirely to ensure compliance with the new regulations. The company stated that the ban affected numerous foreign governments, companies, individuals, and even some of its own foreign-born employees.

High-level discussions took place on Saturday between administration officials and Anthropic leadership regarding Fable 5, a streamlined version of the company’s powerful Mythos model designed for public use. According to sources familiar with the talks, participants included Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, Anthropic co-founder and chief compute officer Tom Brown, and Sarah Heck, the company’s head of public policy.

The export controls sparked immediate backlash from the cybersecurity community. On Sunday, a group of prominent cybersecurity experts released a letter demanding the administration reverse its decision. “This action has taken the best models away from defenders, created market uncertainty, and risked America’s AI leadership without any real risk to justify it,” the letter stated.

Sources close to both the company and the administration indicate mutual interest in resolving the situation and restoring access to the advanced models, though the specific terms of a potential solution remain unclear. Administration officials view the collaboration between Anthropic’s technical experts and government security researchers as a crucial step toward reaching a compromise.

The current dispute represents the latest chapter in months of tension between the Trump administration and one of the nation’s premier AI laboratories over the appropriate use and regulation of cutting-edge technologies. The administration has recently intensified efforts to control the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence industry.

Anthropic has consistently maintained that it has implemented adequate safety measures and is recognized industry-wide for prioritizing safety considerations. The startup, which has filed paperwork for a potential public offering as early as fall, has been in disagreement with the Pentagon for months over safeguards related to military applications of its models and various policy matters.

The company collaborated with the White House on the rollout of Mythos, which is currently available to approximately 200 select companies and researchers using it to identify and repair software vulnerabilities across financial services, healthcare, and other corporate sectors. On Tuesday, Anthropic released Fable, a restricted version of Mythos with extensive safety measures and guardrails, alongside Mythos 5, an updated version of the Mythos Preview technology used by partners for cybersecurity testing purposes.

Notably, the government’s restrictions do not apply to Mythos Preview, which remains accessible to the select group of partners.

The controversy surrounding Anthropic’s Fable began late last week when Amazon researchers demonstrated that certain Fable safeguards could be circumvented, causing alarm among White House officials. Amazon researchers had shared their findings with Anthropic, demonstrating their ability to extract information about security vulnerabilities in at least four software applications by modifying their query methods.

While the researchers successfully obtained information about bugs, cybersecurity experts note such information can also benefit technology staff working to defend networks. The research did not describe Fable producing more dangerous products, such as exploit software usable in cyberattacks, according to cybersecurity experts who reviewed the findings.

Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy discussed the researchers’ discoveries with U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Subsequently, White House officials convened a meeting to determine an appropriate response and requested Anthropic remove the model. President Trump personally authorized the restriction and tasked Lutnick with leading the government’s response.

Senior Anthropic management and administration officials, including Lutnick, Cairncross, and Bessent, engaged in extended discussions Friday regarding Anthropic’s safeguards, with the export restriction hanging as a threat. A source close to the company indicated Anthropic felt pressured by an extremely short timeline to disable the model before the rule would take effect.

That evening, Anthropic terminated all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models to comply with the administration’s directive.

Anthropic stated Friday that vulnerabilities identified by Amazon are relatively elementary and that other publicly available models possess the capability to discover them. The vulnerabilities do not constitute a complete jailbreak, a position supported by some security researchers familiar with Amazon’s research.

Anthropic dispatched senior technical personnel to Washington, including top security researcher Nicholas Carlini, Logan Graham, who leads the team evaluating models for risks, and Dave Orr, the company’s head of safeguards. They are scheduled to meet with government security experts in an effort to de-escalate the conflict. Administration officials had previously indicated such meetings were necessary to resolve the situation.

Anthropic’s ongoing troubles with the U.S. government are crucial for it to resolve as it angles for a $1 trillion IPO following SpaceX’s massive IPO last week. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.