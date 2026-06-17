Snap Unveils Augmented Reality Glasses that Cost $2,195, Gets Mocked by Target Audience

Snap, the parent company of social media platform Snapchat, has introduced new “Specs” augmented reality (AR) glasses on Tuesday with a $2,195 price point, as CEO Evan Spiegel positions the device as a potential successor to traditional smartphones. Both the stock market and social media users rejected the glasses.

The New York Post reports that the thick-framed black glasses were revealed through a high-profile celebrity marketing campaign featuring model Kaia Gerber, NBA star Jimmy Butler, and rapper Jack Harlow. The announcement marks Snap’s latest attempt to establish itself in the emerging wearable technology market, though initial market reaction suggested investor skepticism with company shares dropping more than four percent in Tuesday trading. The company was largely mocked by social media users over the size and shape of the AR glasses.

According to Snap, the Specs offer approximately four hours of battery life and will be capable of running applications through an augmented reality overlay that integrates seamlessly into users’ daily activities. The device aims to blend digital information with the physical world, allowing wearers to access computing capabilities without the need to constantly reference a handheld device.

Spiegel described the Specs as the beginning of a new era in computing technology. “The smartphone put our lives in our pockets,” he said. “Specs put computing into the world, where life actually happens.”

The company emphasized the practical applications of the technology on the product website, stating the potential uses for the glasses. “Imagine walking through a city and seeing directions exactly where you need them, measuring a space without pulling out a tape measure, or getting help from AI while you’re working on a project instead of stopping to search for an answer. That’s what makes augmented reality different,” according to Snap’s promotional materials.

Snap is entering an increasingly competitive market for AI-powered wearable devices, though consumer adoption has been gradual. Apple’s Vision Pro augmented reality headset, priced above $3,000, has not yet become a significant revenue generator for the technology giant despite considerable media attention. Breitbart News previously reported that many early adopters of Apple headset consider it a “costly boondoggle.”

Meta, Snap’s primary competitor in social media, currently sells smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban but has not yet released augmented reality glasses. Additionally, OpenAI is reportedly developing an AI-powered wearable device, though specific details about its form and functionality remain undisclosed.

This is not Snap’s first venture into eyewear technology. The company previously released Spectacles in 2016 at a $130 price point, but those smart glasses failed to achieve widespread commercial success with consumers. However, Snap maintains that the new Specs represent a significant advancement over both its previous offerings and competitor products.

The product launch comes during a challenging period for Snap. Breitbart News reported in April that Spiegel said the company faces a “crucible moment” as it lays off 1,000 employees and replaces them with AI:

A central pillar of Snap’s revised strategy is the aggressive integration of AI across its operations. Spiegel told staff that rapid advances in AI will allow remaining teams to cut down on repetitive tasks, accelerate product development, and improve support for users, partners, and advertisers. “While these changes are necessary to realize Snap’s long-term potential, we believe that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence enable our teams to reduce repetitive work, increase velocity, and better support our community, partners, and advertisers,” Spiegel wrote. He added: “We have already witnessed small squads leveraging AI tools to drive meaningful progress across several important initiatives, including Snapchat+, enhanced ad platform performance, and efficiency improvements in our Snap Lite infrastructure.”

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Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.