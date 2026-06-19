‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun Blasts Elon Musk’s xAI as a ‘Failure’

Yann LeCun, regarded as one of the “Godfathers of AI,” has publicly denounced Elon Musk’s AI company xAI, describing it as a “failure” and claiming Musk faces significant challenges in attracting top talent because the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has “not behaved in very good ways towards the previous team.”

CNBC reports that Yann LeCun, former chief AI scientist at Meta and founder of AMI Labs, has intensified his ongoing dispute with Elon Musk by delivering harsh criticism of Musk’s artificial intelligence venture. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, LeCun characterized xAI as “kind of a failure”, citing multiple factors that he believes demonstrate the company’s struggles.

The AI pioneer pointed to what he described as serious difficulties in recruiting leading researchers and scientists to work at xAI. LeCun attributed these hiring challenges directly to Musk’s management approach and treatment of previous team members. “Elon is now in a position where it’s very, very difficult for him to hire top people in AI, because he’s not behaved in very good ways toward the previous team,” LeCun stated during the interview.

Breitbart News previously reported that two of xAI’s cofounders abruptly left the company in the space of two days earlier this year. The final remaining cofounder has also reportedly left the company.

LeCun also highlighted xAI’s recent business decision to lease its data center infrastructure to competing AI companies, including Anthropic, as evidence of the venture’s weakness. He suggested this move indicates financial pressure rather than strategic planning. “He’s got this huge infrastructure, which he rents to other people, because that’s the only way he can recoup the costs,” LeCun explained.

When directly asked whether he believed xAI could compete at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence development, LeCun responded with a simple negative. He summarized his overall assessment by stating he was “not very positive about the prospect of xAI.”

The contentious relationship between LeCun and Musk extends back several years. LeCun has previously criticized Musk’s leadership methods and questioned his predictions about AI development, while Musk has challenged LeCun’s scientific work in return.

LeCun made other provocative statements in the interview, including his claim that the economics of the AI industry could cause a “big bubble explosion.” He told CNBC that AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic are “going to have to increase prices, they’re going to have to cut costs, or there’s going to be a big bubble explosion.”

Although there is major jockeying for position in the AI industry between Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and other tech leaders, AI and its impact on America is becoming a reality. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.