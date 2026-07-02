The seven largest technology companies, collectively known as the Magnificent 7, had about $2.3 trillion erased from their combined market value in June as investors question their massive spending on AI infrastructure.

CNBC reports that the “Magnificent 7” group of tech titans consisting of Microsoft, Nvidia, Google, Apple, Meta, Tesla and Amazon experienced a significant decline in market capitalization during June, with the CNBC Magnificent 7 Index falling 10 percent for the month. This substantial decrease reflects growing investor apprehension about the enormous capital expenditures these companies are making in pursuit of AI capabilities and when they might see returns on those investments.

The companies at the center of the AI revolution, particularly Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta, are collectively spending hundreds of billions of dollars to acquire chips and construct data centers necessary to power their AI services. A portion of this massive investment is being financed through debt, adding another layer of concern for market participants.

Investors are now awaiting tangible evidence that these investments will generate meaningful returns, with attention focused on the upcoming second quarter earnings season scheduled to begin next month. Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, commented on the situation in a note released Sunday, stating that the tech sector is experiencing another period of reassessment. “We are going through another ‘gut check’ few weeks ahead for the tech trade as tech investors await a very important 2Q earnings season in July to further validate the AI Revolution buildout,” Ives said. “In the meantime, jitters will continue as worries around the costs of this once-in-a-generation tech buildout hit its next gear of growth.”

The decline has not been uniform across all Magnificent 7 members. Microsoft has experienced the steepest drop, falling 20 percent in June, while Nvidia has decreased approximately 13 percent. Both Apple and Amazon have declined by roughly 8 percent during the same period. Some analysts suggest the sell-off may also be attributed to uncertainty about the evolving narrative surrounding these companies.

Despite ongoing concerns in portions of the technology sector, strong financial results from Micron last week provided evidence supporting the artificial intelligence narrative. Duncan Toms, a multi-asset strategist at HSBC, noted in a Monday report that Micron’s impressive earnings results demonstrate hard evidence for an AI environment that remains vibrant and healthy.

UBS analysts reinforced this positive outlook in a Tuesday note, indicating that bottlenecks in the AI supply chain show no signs of easing. The investment bank anticipates cloud revenue will accelerate at major platform providers throughout the remainder of this year. UBS stated in its analysis that these factors underscore solid fundamentals behind the AI growth story, which should continue driving broader market performance. The firm emphasized that while exposure to AI-related stocks will remain a key differentiator for equity market performance over the long term, diversification both within and beyond artificial intelligence remains essential for investors.

Major tech companies have gone all-in on AI, a bet extending far beyond the Magnificant 7 tech giants. How the AI race plays out will impact the entire economy, not just the tech giants attempting to win this high stakes poker game. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.