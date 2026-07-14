A coalition of economists and researchers, including 15 Nobel laureates, has issued an urgent warning that AI could transform the global economy at an unprecedented pace, requiring immediate policy action to address potential widespread job displacement.

The New York Times reports that according to a statement signed by nearly 200 prominent economists and researchers released Monday, AI may reshape the economy more rapidly than any technology in history, and governments must act swiftly to prepare for its impact.

The statement, titled “We Must Act Now,” cautions that AI could bring both significant risks and opportunities to society. “A.I. may become radically more powerful over the next 10 years,” the researchers wrote, warning that “the technology could bring risks, including large-scale job displacement, as well as opportunities such as major gains in living standards.”

The signatories represent a diverse group of economic thought leaders, including 15 Nobel Prize winners and chief economists from leading AI laboratories OpenAI and Anthropic. Notable names on the list include Jack Clark, co-founder of Anthropic; Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google and a Democrat mega donor with a clouded reputation; and Vinod Khosla, a prominent venture capitalist in the technology sector.

The statement marks a significant shift in how economists are viewing AI’s potential impact. For years, technology industry leaders have predicted that increasingly powerful AI systems could rapidly displace human workers across multiple sectors, leading to substantial unemployment. The economics profession has generally responded to such predictions with skepticism, pointing to historical patterns showing that technological disruption typically unfolds more gradually than industry advocates anticipate.

However, a growing number of economists now express concern that AI is spreading through the economy with unusual speed and breadth compared to previous technological revolutions. The Monday statement warns that AI’s effects could be “larger than the Industrial Revolution, but unfolding over a vastly shorter time frame.”

The list of signatories includes some economists who have previously expressed skepticism about AI’s disruptive potential. Among them are Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson, professors at MIT who received the Nobel Prize in economics in 2024.

Erik Brynjolfsson, a Stanford economist who helped organize the statement, noted a marked change in attitudes within the economics profession. “I still see a big gap there, a big mismatch, and I’m kind of worried that we’re not going to be ready for the tsunami that’s coming,” he said, emphasizing his goal of encouraging economists and policymakers to take AI’s disruptive potential more seriously.

Many economists, including Brynjolfsson, maintain optimism about AI’s long-term benefits, predicting increased worker productivity and improved living standards. They cite historical precedents such as steam power and personal computers, technologies that eliminated certain job categories but ultimately generated far more new employment opportunities.

However, even if AI follows this positive long-term pattern, the short-term consequences could prove highly disruptive, potentially displacing millions of white-collar workers. Economists have expressed concern that unemployment insurance systems and other safety-net programs lack the capacity to handle such a sudden influx of displaced workers.

“If you look at what robots did in the manufacturing sector, if A.I. does something equivalent in a more compressed time period, that would be really disruptive, really costly for people’s livelihoods,” Acemoglu said.

Despite signing the statement, Acemoglu maintains some skepticism about whether AI will prove as revolutionary as quickly as Silicon Valley predicts. Nevertheless, recent technological advances have heightened his concerns about potential job losses. He has advocated for AI laboratories to focus on developing tools that augment human capabilities rather than attempting to replace human workers entirely.

The statement urges economists, policymakers, and industry leaders to “act now to understand the economics of transformative A.I.” and implement policies that will “steer A.I. in a direction that complements humans and benefits society.” However, the document does not include specific policy recommendations.

Brynjolfsson identified developing better measurement methods for AI’s spread and impact as a top priority for economists. Insufficient reliable data has hindered researchers in recent years, with different metrics providing conflicting information about whether AI is causing job losses and which workers face the greatest vulnerability.

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

A key component of Hall’s blueprint for success for conservatives in the AI-powered future is understanding not only the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy, but also how it will be wielded as a weapon by the left.

Hall explains this power grab and how to prevent it in Code Red:

“Conservatives must be prepared for an organized and coordinated push by the political Left and tech elites who are eager to take advantage of the fear or reality of AI-driven job displacements and losses,” Hall argues in CODE RED. Whether or not an “AI job apocalypse” transpires in the future doesn’t matter much from a political strategic vantage point, as Big Tech companies are already propelling humanity “closer to AGI, autonomous AI agents, and beyond,” Hall says. Instead, conservatives should be focused on “fears about AI job losses to be politically weaponized” to push radical economic redistribution, according to CODE RED. “Stoking fear, exaggerating impacts, and pushing doomsday narratives may give redistribution advocates the leverage to convince voters that radical economic redistribution is in evitable due to AI and automation,” Hall writes.

Read more at the New York Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.