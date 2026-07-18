Bipartisan Lawmakers Introduce Bill Requiring Human Control over AI Weapons

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers introduced legislation on Friday aimed at ensuring human decisionmaking remains central to the use of lethal force by AI-enabled military systems.

Axios reports that Reps. Tom Barrett (R-MI), Don Beyer (D-VA), and Sara Jacobs (D-CA), have put forward the Human Authority over Autonomous Weapons Act. The legislation seeks to establish legal requirements for human oversight of autonomous and AI-powered weapon systems deployed by the United States military.

The proposed bill mandates that the Pentagon ensure any intentionally lethal use of an autonomous or AI-enabled weapon system must be subject to human oversight, approval, or maintain a human-in-the-loop protocol. This requirement would apply across military operations where autonomous systems might be employed for lethal purposes.

Under the legislation’s provisions, military commanders would be required to verify AI-generated targets using non-AI sources for a period of five years following the bill’s enactment. This verification requirement aims to provide a safeguard against potential errors or unintended consequences from AI target identification systems. The bill does include an exemption for missile defense systems.

The legislative effort comes as lawmakers from both political parties seek to establish legal frameworks governing the military’s use of AI, particularly as autonomous weapons systems become increasingly prevalent in modern warfare scenarios. While the Pentagon currently maintains existing policy requiring appropriate levels of human judgment over the use of force, this bill would codify human oversight requirements into federal law, making them legally binding rather than administrative policy.

The introduction of this legislation follows several notable developments in the military AI space. Earlier this year, the Pentagon’s use of AI during the raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro created tensions with Anthropic regarding the firm’s established boundaries concerning autonomous weapons and mass surveillance applications, ultimately leading to a legal war between the company and the Pentagon. That incident highlighted growing concerns about how AI technologies are being deployed in military contexts and the ethical considerations surrounding such use.

Adding to the momentum for legislative action, a coalition of faith leaders called on Congress in April to require meaningful human control over AI-enabled weapons systems, reflecting broader societal concerns about autonomous military technology.

In their statements supporting the legislation, the bill’s sponsors emphasized the ethical and practical imperatives behind the measure. “No machine should ever be given the power to decide to kill a human being on its own,” Beyer stated in the press release announcing the bill. Rep. Barrett emphasized the need for proactive measures, saying, “We must establish safeguards now to ensure these technologies are used ethically and transparently.”

AI-powered autonomous weapons are an important topic in the instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, written by Breitbart News Social Media Director Wynton Hall earlier this year.

In Code Red, Hall describes AI-powered weapons as the nuclear bomb of the 21st century:

“The democratization of lethal A.I. weaponry means that technology that was once the exclusive domain of superpowers will increasingly be available to a host of actors, both state and nonstate,” Hall notes. Of course, the great powers will use more devastating weapons to play for higher stakes. Israel’s use of AI to prosecute the Gaza war was an astounding example of how machine learning can process intelligence and lock down targets much faster than human operators. According to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officials, the three AI systems they used to track down Hamas terrorists was dozens of times faster than Israel’s extremely efficient human intelligence analysts. Connecting such powerful data processing systems to autonomous weapons brings mankind closer to the brink of hyperwar — an all-out conflict between powerful nations that both rely on artificial intelligence. As CODE RED points out, autonomous weapons have a speed advantage that will prove to be crushing on the lightning-fast battlefields of tomorrow. No army can afford to let its enemies monopolize the use of systems that can pinpoint and eliminate targets faster, any more than an old-time gunslinger would pour glue into his holster before a shootout.

Read more at Axios here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship