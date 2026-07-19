Anthropic Moves Closer to AI Mega-IPO as Bankers Line Up Investor Meetings

AI startup Anthropic is scheduling investor meetings ahead of a possible IPO, advancing preparations for what could be one of the year’s most significant technology listings after Elon Musk’s blockbuster SpaceX public offering.

CNBC reports that Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup behind the popular Claude models, is moving forward with plans for a potential initial public offering later this year. Bankers leading the offering are now scheduling meetings between prospective investors and executives of the AI firm, according to a person with knowledge of the plans who spoke to CNBC.

The investor meetings represent a significant step in Anthropic’s IPO preparations, as investment banks begin gauging investor demand before launching a formal roadshow and eventual share sale. The company confidentially filed its IPO prospectus with the SEC last month but has not publicly disclosed a specific debut date.

According to Bloomberg, which first reported the investor meetings, the giant AI startup could hit the public markets as soon as October, though the timing remains subject to change. An Anthropic spokesperson declined to comment on the IPO plans.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase, the three largest Wall Street banks by revenue, are involved in managing the IPO planning process.

The potential Anthropic listing would build on momentum from SpaceX’s massive IPO in June and further open public markets to companies at the center of the AI boom. This represents a shift for the industry, which has seen its biggest names remain private for years while raising hundreds of billions of dollars from venture capital and private equity investors.

Anthropic appears positioned to reach the public markets before its main rival, OpenAI. While OpenAI also confidentially filed for an IPO with the SEC in June, the company has not disclosed any additional details about its plans. Being first to market could provide Anthropic with a strategic advantage, particularly if investor enthusiasm for AI companies diminishes in the future.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by a group of executives and researchers who departed from OpenAI over concerns about that company’s direction. Since its founding, Anthropic has achieved early success in the enterprise market, largely due to its popular coding assistant known as Claude Code. The company closed a substantial $65 billion funding round in May at a valuation of $965 billion. This valuation pushed Anthropic above OpenAI’s $852 billion valuation for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the competitive AI landscape.

The potential IPO comes at a time of intense interest in AI technologies across industries. Companies and investors have poured significant resources into AI development and deployment, creating opportunities for firms that can successfully commercialize advanced AI capabilities. The timing of a potential October listing would place Anthropic’s debut in the final quarter of the year, a period that has historically seen significant IPO activity when market conditions are favorable. However, the company and its banking partners will likely monitor market conditions closely before finalizing the timing of any public offering.

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Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship