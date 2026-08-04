Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp used the company’s second quarter earnings announcement to warn that “Marxist” AI frontier labs threaten to seize control of enterprise data and intellectual property.

TechCrunch reports that Alex Karp, who holds a PhD in social theory, wrote in Palantir’s quarterly shareholder letter that AI labs building large language models, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, intend to “capture the means of production of their purported partners.” He described this dynamic as having “Marxist overtones and undertones.”

The comments came as Palantir announced exceptional second quarter results. The company reported revenue of $1.9 billion, up 93 percent from the same quarter the previous year, and profit of $1.1 billion. Karp noted the company earned “more profit in a single quarter than we did in total revenue in the same period the year before.”

During a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Karp expanded on his criticism. He questioned whether companies would “buy into a future” where their work helps “adversaries win, and everybody who does win is a small, tiny group of people living in a tiny place that somehow believe because they eat vegetables and they don’t support war fighters that they deserve to have the total means of production of this country.”

Karp argued that enterprises using AI lab services pay for “token self-pleasurings” that allow labs to “migrate your IP, your know-how, your expertise to their model, so that they can build a competitive business that doesn’t require your business or people.” He claimed the labs pursue this strategy for what they consider moral reasons, saying “they are superior to you. They deserve to colonize your enterprise.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Silicon Valley seems to be turning on Anthropic over its habit of cannibalizing the businesses it claims to be partners with:

Anthropic is facing mounting criticism across the technology industry over product decisions that pit it against its own partners and over its advocacy against open-weight AI models. The dual controversies have led many in the tech community to question the company’s approach to collaboration and market competition. Tensions escalated in April when Anthropic released Claude Design, a tool industry observers saw as direct competition to products from Figma — one of Anthropic’s own partners. At an event shortly after the release, Figma Chief Executive Dylan Field said Anthropic hadn’t been “consistently candid in their communications,” according to attendees.

Palantir differentiates itself by offering model-agnostic AI and analysis software to governments and enterprises. The company’s approach allows organizations to maintain control over their data and AI outputs, including prompts, orchestration and context.

Palantir’s revenue growth was driven largely by increased AI adoption among its customer base. The company serves both government agencies and private enterprises with software that enables AI deployment while maintaining organizational control over proprietary information.

In his letter to Palantir shareholders, Karp highlights concerns about leftist AI companies that are explained in Wynton Hall’s instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI. This book serves as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.