Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said he lets a bot keep him company on long drives across his home state, chatting with the voice of artificial intelligence as it does legwork on some of his favorite issues.

Tuberville, who is running for governor and crisscrossing Alabama hunting for votes, said Friday he talks with the chatbot about Medicare and Medicaid and learns a few things as he motors down the road.

“It’s kind of like you can sit there and talk to an expert,” Tuberville told the Washington Post in the newspaper’s story about AI’s expanding role in Congress.

But he added, “You don’t know whether or not they’re 100 percent correct. But they put you on the right path.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who argued for a tax on AI, also told the newspaper she uses ChatGPT to look up demographic information.

According to the Hill:

The Senate and House in the last year cleared staffers and members to utilize certain chatbots – Copilot, ChatGPT, Gemini and, in the House, Claude – for work. According to a study of House disbursement records by CNBC, ChatGPT remains the top paid tool the House uses and spending by Democrats was three times that of Republicans.

Other congressional members also do not shy away from the chatbots, which on some platforms a user can personalize by gender, accent, and even attitude.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) “brushed off” an incident with her office’s usage when a staffer pasted a Claude-generated answer into the public record of the National Defense Authorization Act,” the Hill reported.

“A lot of staff will use ChatGPT, Claude, Grok,” Luna said. “I personally like Grok better, but my staffer prefers Claude. I’m not gonna knock him [the staffer] for that. There’s nothing illegal about him doing a summary,” she stated.

In 2025, the Congressional Research Service presented some potential uses for AI for federal agencies and Congress “including for office tasks such as creating and summarizing content, writing speeches, and drafting bills,” according to an official notification document last April.

However, the notice also warned of potential risks such as “confabulation or hallucination” which “might lead to the tools generating and amplifying misinformation or being used to create and spread disinformation.”

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said she worked with her people to develop guardrails and training for staffers on AI usage. She advised them to only use it to “enhance and streamline” work.

“We didn’t want to prohibit the use of the newest tools,” Slotkin said. “But we also didn’t want absolute schlock showing up in my memos.”

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.