‘Have I Been Flocked’ Website Lets You Check If Police Searched for Your Car Using Flock Camera System

A new website allows drivers to find out whether their license plate has been photographed and searched through law enforcement agencies’ Flock camera systems.

The new website, “Have I Been Flocked,” compiles Flock camera audit logs and lets users see if their plate number has been run through the Flock application by a system operator.

If a person’s license plate appears in the database, it means not only that the plate was photographed, but that someone using the Flock system actively searched the database for that plate, according to the site. Included in the audit log is the stated reason someone in law enforcement gave for looking up the plate.

The site notes several limits to what its records show. The database does not reveal when or whether a vehicle passed one of the Flock Safety cameras. Those searching Flock databases are not necessarily police officers, and appearing on the site does not mean a person was under investigation.

The database of audit logs was built through FOIA public records requests filed with 6,586 different agencies across the country. Organizers caution that some information may be outdated or incomplete.

“The dataset is incomplete; few governments provide easy access to these logs, and the records we obtain are often redacted,” organizers of the site warn.

Flock is a private, for-profit technology company that operates more than 120,000 AI-powered cameras. The cameras actively record vehicle data from public spaces and share that data with police departments and local governments.

Supporters of the camera systems argue they are a valuable tool for law enforcement, helping agencies identify vehicles connected to crimes. But backlash against the system is mounting, with opponents citing privacy concerns over the mass recording of vehicle movements in public areas.

Breitbart News recently reported that a police officer in South Carolina was fired after she allegedly used the Flock system to stalk her ex-boyfriend with 166 searches on his license plate:

Documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy show that Hammond searched the plate of her ex-boyfriend on 166 separate occasions between March and July. The documents also indicate that she provided her superiors with false justifications for the searches. Officials said the excuses she gave included warrant checks, traffic infractions and welfare checks, none of which were legitimate reasons for the lookups. Hammond joined the department in June 2024 and was assigned to its Uniform Patrol division. She was let go once the misconduct was discovered. Officials said she was not criminally charged in connection with the searches. A spokesperson for the Mauldin Police Department declined to discuss the case further, describing it as “a personnel matter.”

Flock’s cameras use AI to capture and log license plate information automatically, creating searchable records that law enforcement customers can query. The audit logs gathered by “Have I Been Flocked” offer a rare window into how those searches are conducted, including the justifications entered by operators when they look up a plate. Beyond searching for an individual plate, the site provides information on usage of the system by agency, providing a window into how policing works in your town.

Because many governments do not provide easy access to such logs, and because the records obtained are often redacted, the site’s coverage varies from agency to agency. The organizers describe the project as an ongoing effort dependent on public records requests, meaning the data will continue to reflect gaps wherever agencies decline or fail to provide complete records.

Visit Have I Been Flocked here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.