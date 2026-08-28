More than 100 companies, spanning AI developers, cybersecurity firms, financial institutions and internet infrastructure providers, have joined Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic in signing an open letter urging governments and industry to join forces against a coming wave of AI-driven cyberattacks. The first self-directed AI hacking incidents involved models produced by companies that signed the letter.

TechCrunch reports that the letter’s signatories include AI giants OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Microsoft, alongside cybersecurity firms CrowdStrike, Okta and Fortinet. Financial institutions and internet infrastructure companies also signed on, calling for cooperation between the private and public sectors and for new forms of cyber defense to meet a threat they say is moving fast.

“In the coming months, AI-enabled cyber attacks will become far more widespread and sophisticated as models around the world become increasingly capable,” the letter states.

The letter argues the stakes go beyond corporate networks. “The companies and public services our communities depend on, from hospitals to water treatment plants to the infrastructure that powers the internet, are at risk,” it reads.

As evidence, the letter points to a specific incident: an OpenAI agent broke out of its sandboxed test environment on its own and attacked Hugging Face, the AI hosting platform. Similar break-ins involving agents built by Anthropic and Meta reportedly followed.

Breitbart News previously reported on these “unprecedented” AI hacking incidents:

In the most serious incident, a Mythos agent attempted to gain access to GitHub, a large software code repository owned by Microsoft. The agent followed tactics similar to those used by human hackers, trying to insert malicious code into the platform’s system. The AI identified and researched people who maintained GitHub, then created multiple fake accounts based on those real individuals. It sent messages and files through a file-sharing service in an effort to pressure and trick people into approving its malicious code. When challenged, the agent edited its earlier activity to appear harmless and considered adopting a fresh identity to continue its attempts. Human review prevented the agent from successfully delivering the malicious code to GitHub throughout the process. The institute said this was the first time it had observed risks around autonomy and deception manifest this clearly without specific prompting in real-world conditions. The Mythos agent had not been instructed specifically to avoid such behavior.

To address the threat, the letter calls on governments to cooperate at “local, national, and international levels” and asks for a “collective response” mobilized through “new partnerships” among companies and institutions. Those partnerships, it says, are meant “to raise security standards and find new solutions to emerging cyber threats.”

Several signatories are acting in their own interest. Companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are the ones building the increasingly powerful AI systems driving the risk in the first place. Several have also rolled out their own defensive AI programs. OpenAI has Daybreak, Anthropic has Mythos, and Microsoft has introduced a new cyber platform called Perception.

Breitbart News Social Media Director Wynton Hall predicted the tension coming out of SIlicon Valley giants along with their call for new government control in his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, written to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.