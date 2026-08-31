Build American AI announced Monday it will spend millions of dollars on advertising in Kansas, Ohio and Wisconsin to shape state and local policies on data center construction.

NBC News reports that Build American AI said the campaign will push for rules governing the rapid growth of data centers while also launching a new political organization called Building the Future to back candidates in the November elections and beyond.

According to a news release, the campaign “will combine paid advertising, grassroots engagement, research, earned media and public education to build support for responsible AI infrastructure policies while highlighting the economic opportunities data centers can bring to communities that choose to welcome them.”

The group also plans to push back against opposition to data center projects. “At the same time, Build American AI will raise awareness of and counter misinformation seeking to undermine local decision making, investment and job creation, or that attacks projects on disingenuous grounds,” the release said.

Build American AI has roughly $50 million in cash on hand. Its backers include OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman, his wife Anna Brockman, and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz along with its founders. Leading the Future is the leading pro-AI super PAC active in the 2026 election cycle.

The new political arm, Building the Future, said it intends to support candidates who favor “responsible policies that strengthen and protect communities, preserve water resources, and prevent rate hikes on electricity bills, while ensuring American leadership in AI and creating good-paying jobs for American workers.”

Build American AI said the policies it hopes to advance “should set the bar for responsible development: protecting residential ratepayers, safeguarding the environment and water resources, requiring developers to pay their fair share, and preserving the right of every community to decide whether it wants to welcome data center investment.”

On its broader goal, the group said, “America should build the infrastructure needed to lead the world in artificial intelligence and low-cost energy production, but it should do so with accountability to protect families, communities and the environment.”

Leading the Future echoed that theme in a separate statement, arguing that “similar principles apply to the infrastructure that powers AI.” The group also warned against letting a small number of vocal critics dominate the debate, saying “the stakes are too high to allow the loudest and most extreme voices to dictate America’s future.”

Build American AI said the campaign will expand into additional states over the next year, with an eye toward the 2026 midterm elections and state legislative sessions in 2027.

Major players in AI are jockeying for position in the AI race, including attempts to control potential government regulation of the technology. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Hall predicted the current tone of the AI debate in February, when he laid out the left’s plan to weaponize AI concerns before the midterms:

The political playbook has three parts:

Convince Americans that mass AI job loss is inevitable.

Channel that fear and ennui into galvanizing support for Universal Basic Income (UBI) redistribution in the long-term.

Co-opt populist concerns over AI data centers driving up electricity and water bills for everyday Americans in the short-term.

Read more at NBC News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.